Explore the New Manufacturing Receives Benedum Funding for Regional Education Academies

Explore the New Manufacturing, a statewide education campaign of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund (WVMAEF), was recently awarded a substantial grant from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to continue educating West Virginia students, primarily at the middle school level, about the manufacturing industry including the educational pathways and career opportunities in West Virginia.

“We are pleased to offer additional funding for this year’s Explore campaign,” said James Denova, vice president of the Benedum Foundation. “We want to be sure we support initiatives in West Virginia that substantially aid in the development of the state’s future workforce. The Explore campaign already has touched so many young people, and I look forward to learning of more successes during the 2017-2018 school year,” he said.

“We are extremely grateful to the Benedum Foundation for believing in the Explore campaign as much as we do, and for their generous giving the past two years,” said Rebecca McPhail, president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association. “This funding allows us to reach thousands of additional students in West Virginia, while promoting the manufacturing industry as a viable career path.”

WVMAEF launched the Explore the New Manufacturing statewide education campaign in 2015 to boost awareness of and interest in the manufacturing industry in West Virginia and to inform students about its educational pathways and career opportunities. Since its inception, 6,500 students and 600 administrators, teachers, counselors and parents have been reached through communication efforts, including in-school presentations, lab demonstrations by manufacturing representatives, STEM-related activities and the promotion of high school simulated workplaces and career technical education, McPhail said.

“It is extremely important that West Virginia’s young people understand they have viable options for schooling and great career opportunities in manufacturing once they graduate,” she said. “We are fortunate we have resources like the Benedum Foundation and with leaders who understand and support these kinds of initiatives.”

Five regional education academies are planned for October at several high schools and career and technical centers across West Virginia. The first academy is scheduled at Wheeling Park High School in Wheeling, Friday, Oct. 6, and coincides with National Manufacturing Day .

About 115 STEM and tech-education students, who have been chosen by their teachers, will attend the academy along with three presenters from local manufacturing companies, including Eagle Manufacturing, Touchstone and Warwood Tools. Staff from the Mull Group, West Virginia University and the West Virginia Department of Education as well as students in Wheeling Park High School’s simulated workplace culinary program and in Brooke County High School’s Technology Student Association (TSA) also will participate.

Other academy dates and locations are as follows:

18 – Marion County Technical Center, Farmington

20 – James Rumsey Technical Institute, Martinsburg

24 – Putnam County Career and Technical Center, Eleanor

27 – Fayette Institute of Technology, Oak Hill

