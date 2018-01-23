Experienced Agent Joins Mountaineer Insurance Services

Elizabeth Arbogast to Handle Commercial Transportation and Other Lines Elkins, WV. November 8, 2017. – Veteran insurance agent and life-long Elkins resident Elizabeth Arbogast recently joined Jonathan Kyle and Mountaineer Insurance Services (MIS). Arbogast will join Mountaineer’s team of expert agents to provide enhanced insurance protection and risk management services to the businesses of West Virginia and beyond. She will specialize in commercial transportation, small business, and workers’ compensation insurance.

“Elizabeth is certainly a welcome addition to the MIS team,” said Jonathan Kyle, president of Mountaineer Insurance Services. “She’s filled a gap and augmented our existing commercial insurance capabilities, allowing all of our agents more time to focus on providing the best coverage for our clients. We are excited to have her on board and know our clients will benefit from her depth of knowledge and experience.”

Always endeavoring to provide better protection to her clients, Elizabeth earned her Associate in Underwriting (AU) from the Insurance Institute of America (IIA), Associate in Insurance Services (AIS) and Associate in General Insurance (AINS) from The Institutes, and is certified by the International Risk Management Institute as an Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist.

“I’m honored to join such a strong group of professionals,” said Arbogast, Mountaineer’s newest agent. “I’ve always had a love for this community and I’m privileged to make a career out taking care of its people.”