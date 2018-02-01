Entrepreneur Spotlight: Samir & Sobhy Ewida

By Samantha Cart

In the Fall 2017 issue of West Virginia Executive (WVE), we highlighted six successful Mountain State entrepreneurs who are affecting change and living out their dreams in their home state. Entrepreneurs have tremendous potential for growing West Virginia’s economy and creating quality jobs, which is why the staff at WVE wanted to continue the celebration of our state’s most valuable assets.

A father and son duo, Samir and Sobhy Ewida are the new franchise owners of Charleys Philly Steaks in Barboursville, WV. The pair are excited to offer quality food and employment opportunities to the people of West Virginia and the surrounding areas. Learn more about them in this entrepreneur spotlight.

Tell us about Charleys Philly Steaks. What inspired you to start your own business within this franchise?

We decided to become Charleys Philly Steaks franchise partners first and foremost because of the quality food, which is always made fresh to order. We’re known for our Philly cheesesteaks, lemonades and fries, which have become increasingly popular with consumers. In addition, the company’s history of success and growth was appealing, as well as its belief in honoring God and strengthening your neighbor.

How many employees do you have?

We currently have 25 employees at our new Huntington Mall location.

What are the benefits of operating your company in the state of West Virginia? Why did you choose to start your company here?

Huntington, WV, has some of the nicest and most hardworking people we’ve ever met. When thinking about growing the business, opening a location in the state’s largest mall seemed like a perfect fit to serve up the number one cheesesteak in the world.

What are some of the obstacles, if any, you’ve faced in starting a business in West Virginia? What resources were available to help you get off the ground?

We haven’t encountered any obstacles thus far. It has been a smooth ride from the early stages—from securing a location to opening our doors for the very first time in December 2017. We were also fortunate to have the Huntington Mall management as a resource to build excitement and awareness around the opening.

What could the state do better in terms of supporting entrepreneurs?

Honestly, the city and the health departments were very helpful and have made opening our new location a very smooth transition.

What is your favorite part of your job?

We love working with the people, from our crew to our customers. We’re proud to serve quality food and provide a great customer experience every time.

What are your goals for Charleys Philly Steaks going forward?

Given our experience to date, we’re looking forward to growing the brand presence in the area.

What advice would you give to others interested in being entrepreneurs in West Virginia?

Be willing to work hard, no matter how many days or hours it takes. Take care of your staff, and always take care of your customers.

