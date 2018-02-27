Entrepreneur Spotlight: Michael Sickler

By Samantha Cart

For the past four months, West Virginia Executive (WVE) has been highlighting successful Mountain State entrepreneurs who are affecting change and living out their dreams in their home state. Entrepreneurs have tremendous potential for growing West Virginia’s economy and creating quality jobs, which is why the staff at WVE wants to continue the celebration of our state’s most valuable assets.

Michael Sickler is the owner of NovelKeys, LLC, a company centered entirely on mechanical computer keyboards. NovelKeys designs and sells switches, key caps, keychains and miscellaneous products for computer keyboards, an idea Sickler stumbled upon by happy accident. Learn more about this unique venture in this week’s entrepreneur spotlight.

Tell us about NovelKeys. What inspired you to start your own business?

I happened upon the keyboard enthusiast community by lucky coincidence, and, having always been interested in computers and technology myself, felt a natural draw to the world of keyboard switches and keycaps. Mechanical keyboards are computer keyboards where every key has its own switch that actuates when you press the keycap down. You, for the most part, won’t find mechanical keyboards on laptops. In the community of mechanical keyboards, hobbyists love to personalize their keyboards. They will sort through hundreds of different types of switches to find the one that they like the most. They will also buy customized keycaps that make their keyboards even more unique. It’s a really unique and niche hobby, but the keyboards that some of the people are able to make are truly works of art. I recognized that there was room in the market for a shop like NovelKeys and was excited by the virtually limitless possibilities for innovating new designs, products and technologies. Before starting NovelKeys, I was working on my parents’ small farm, so the idea of running my own business wasn’t an entirely new concept. Plus, having the support of my family meant I could run and grow my business in my spare time until it eventually grew enough to be my full-time job.

What types of products do you sell?

I work closely with a manufacturer of many types of keyboard switches, both selling their existing models and collaborating to have my designs of new switches manufactured. NovelKeys has recently had a surge of recognition after the release of the Big Switch series, which is a line of novelty size, fully functional keyboard switches. We also offer apparel, desk pads and other keyboard accessories.

What are the benefits of operating your company in the state of West Virginia? Why did you choose to start your company here?

One major benefit of operating NovelKeys in West Virginia is simply that it is my home. I was very lucky to learn about a local CDFI—Woodlands Community Lenders—that does a lot of specialized small business lending for entrepreneurs who may have a new business idea that wouldn’t be traditionally bankable. Their market is limited to Barbour, Randolph and Tucker counties, so if I were living outside that tri-county area, I anticipate I would have had a much harder time financing my expansion.

What are some of the obstacles you’ve faced as a West Virginia startup? What resources were available to help you get off the ground?

I have found that West Virginia is significantly behind in understanding and making resources available for technology-centered business. Nearly every agency and professional I’ve encountered needed lengthy explanations from me about even the more common-place aspects of my business, such as online-only sales, 3-D printers as equipment, et cetera, before they could assist me.

What could the state do better in terms of supporting entrepreneurs?

It could have better integration between the secretary of state and the tax department.

What is your favorite part of your job?

I love setting my own hours and having the flexibility to be available to my family at nearly any time. It’s also a great outlet for creative energy trying to come up with the next big thing.

What are your goals for NovelKeys going forward?

I want to continue expanding and be able to hire some full-time employees in the coming year.

What advice would you give to others interested in being entrepreneurs in West Virginia?

Do your research, make sure there is a demand for your business idea, and just do it. Start small and within your means. Check out areas of opportunity to help fund your business.

To learn more about successful entrepreneurs in West Virginia, check out “Advice from the Experts” or read our other entrepreneur spotlights at www.wvexecutive.com/category/executive-exclusives/.