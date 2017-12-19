Entrepreneur Spotlight: Annie Beall & Sarah Garland

By Samantha Cart

In the Fall 2017 issue of West Virginia Executive (WVE), we highlighted six successful Mountain State entrepreneurs who are affecting change and living out their dreams in their home state. Entrepreneurs have tremendous potential for growing West Virginia’s economy and creating quality jobs, which is why the staff at WVE wanted to continue the celebration of our state’s most valuable assets.

Sisters Annie Beall and Sarah Garland are the co-owners of the Happy Little Photo Bus, a photo bus on wheels that provides entertainment for weddings and family gatherings or a unique promotion for new businesses. Learn more about them in this entrepreneur spotlight.

Tell us about Happy Little Photo Bus. What inspired you to start your own business?

In short, we wanted freedom to choose when and where we work. We are both married with children, so the normal 9-5 job was not something we wanted. We wanted something that was fun, and we didn’t want it to feel like it was work. The Happy Little Photo Bus fit all of these requirements, and it was practical, seeing as our dad had just finished restoring his 1979 Volkswagen (VW) Bus Westfalia, so we decided to go for it.

What types of services do you offer?

We offer entertainment for guests at weddings. It is always wonderful fun when a large group of family and friends are together, but it’s even more wonderful when there is a fun and unique activity to do together. We also offer other opportunities to enjoy the Happy Little Photo Bus, such as corporate events and grand openings for new businesses. Few things can grab a person’s attention like a cool green VW parked outside your business.

How many employees do you have?

Happy Little Photo Bus is a family business. We run it with the help of our husbands, our mom and dad own the bus, and our brothers and their wives are always willing to help whenever we need. Also, our children like to try everything out for us. They come up with some great ideas for us such as which types of props we should buy next. Sometimes they get a little carried away, but it’s good to realize they are so creative and that they too can create a business they will enjoy one day. The whole family is in on this new business adventure.

What are the benefits of operating your company in the state of West Virginia? Why did you choose to start your company here?

West Virginia is home to us. We have both lived in West Virginia all of our lives. A few years ago, due to work, we thought we were going to have to move out of state. It was then we realized we did not want to move. This is home. This is where we are comfortable and happy. People here in West Virginia are very kind and friendly, and they love new and interesting things. We are the first VW photo booth in West Virginia, so that makes us unique and new.

What are some of the obstacles you’ve faced as a West Virginia start-up?

Since most of West Virginia is rural and not densely populated, there are fewer people that need our services, so we must be willing to travel. That does take more time and effort because we use a trailer and tow the Happy Little Photo Bus to ensure we don’t have any issues on the way to the event. Towing a vehicle up and down mountains and on these twisty roads slows us down, but it is part of owning a business in West Virginia, and we are ok with that.

What is your favorite part of your job?

We love meeting new people and seeing new places. Everyone is so happy to see the Happy Little Photo Bus. We like to say it is happiness on wheels. Being the highlight of a party is pretty great.

What are your goals for Happy Little Photo Bus going forward?

Eventually, if things go well, we are talking about adding an extra Happy Little Photo Camper.

What advice would you give to others interested in being entrepreneurs in West Virginia?

Just go for it! If you sit and think of all the reasons you should not do it, you likely will not do it, and you’ll probably regret it. We went for it, and we have no regrets.

To learn more about successful entrepreneurs in West Virginia, check out “Advice from the Experts” in West Virginia Executive’s Fall 2017 issue.