Active Southern West Virginia Community Walk/Run Celebrates Active Lifestyles in New River Gorge Region

Residents of the New River Gorge Region are invited to the eNeRGy Community Walk/Run powered by Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) on Saturday, May 12th at Woodrow Wilson High School. This is a free event, and all are welcome. Join in with your community to celebrate active lifestyles. There will be two race events, the Community 5k Walk/Run and the MedExpress Kids Run Club Dash.

The event will take place at Woodrow Wilson High School, located on 400 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801. Registration only available the day of the event, all will be required to sign in.

Schedule of Events

9 am- Event Registration. Everyone must sign in.

9:20 am- Kids Run Dash Warm-Up Dance Party

9:30 am- Kids Run Club 1 Mile Dash sponsored by Med Express

10am National Anthem

10 am- 5k Walk/Run begins

All day (9am-12:30pm)- vendors, inflatables, yard games

Community 5k Walk/Run

The 5K start line will be at the Woodrow Wilson High School track. Runners will line up first and then walkers to proceed towards the YMCA Soccer Complex. There will be a water station at the turn around point where participants will proceed back to the high school. The competition is not in the walk or run itself, but in the number of participants you have on your team. Recognition will be given to the teams with the most participants in a variety of categories including family, school, college, place of worship, workplace, and organizations such as community groups. Participants will designate their team at morning registration.

MedExpress Kids Run Club 1 Mile Dash

The first annual MedExpress Kids Run Clubs 1 Mile Dash takes off this year at the eNeRGy Walk/Run event. Active SWV Kids Run Clubs take place in 22 schools across the New River Gorge Region and involve over 1,800 youth and over 180 volunteers. The Kids Run Club Program teaches youth physical activity skills and healthy habits in fun, supportive, and engaging environments. This year, all Active SWV Kids Run Clubs are invited to come together for the very first time to participate in the MedExpress Kids Run Clubs 1 Mile Dash together. Learn more about Active SWV Kids Run Clubs at https://activeswv.org/programs/activeswv-kids. All youth will receive a snack and event token for their participation. The event will not be timed. If your child is not a part of an Active SWV Kids Run Club, they are still invited to participate in this youth running event. A group dance party warm-up will kick off at 9:20 am. The MedExpress Kids Run Clubs 1 Mile Dash will begin at 9:30 am.

For complete event info, visit activeswv.com/energy-walk-run.