Eighteen Jackson Kelly Attorneys Listed in 2017 Best Lawyers Women in Law Business Edition

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that 18 of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the spring 2017 “Women in Law” Business Edition published by The Best Lawyers in America©.

All of the attorneys also were named to the 2017 edition of the Best Lawyers list, which was published in August of last year. The attorneys and their recognized practice areas, organized according to office, are as follows:

Bridgeport

Marcia Broughton, Member (Litigation – Trusts and Estates; Tax Law; Trusts & Estates)

Charleston

Christina Brumley, Member (Energy Law)

Gretchen Callas, Member (Litigation – Trusts and Estates)

Ellen Cappellanti, Member (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Corporate Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy; Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Real Estate Law)

Samme Gee, Member (Corporate Law; Project Finance Law; Public Finance Law)

Barbara Little, Of Counsel (Environmental Law)

Erin Magee, Member (Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

Jill McIntyre, Member (Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law; Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law; Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants)

Laurie Miller, Member (Health Care Law; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants)

Elizabeth Osenton Lord, Member (Corporate Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation)

Ann Rembrandt, Member (Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers)

Pamela Tarr, Of Counsel (Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants)

Crawfordsville, IN

Diana Wann, Counsel (Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers)

Denver, CO

Laura Beverage, Counsel (Energy Law; Mining Law; Natural Resources Law)

Martinsburg

Susan Snowden, Counsel (Appellate Practice; Commercial Finance Law; Insurance Law; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Insurance; Mediation)

Morgantown

Kathy Snyder, Member (Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers)

Taunja Willis-Miller, Member (Health Care Law; Public Finance Law)

Wheeling

Lucinda Fluharty, Member (Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers)

Attorneys named to the 2017 The Best Lawyers in America were recognized as the top lawyers in 142 practice areas. They were selected through a peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed in the annual ranking guide.