Ed Riley Appointed General Manager at Stonewall Resort

BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company which manages Stonewall Resort, has named Ed Riley general manager of the AAA-rated Four Diamond property.

Greg Champion, president of BENCHMARK, said, “I am so pleased to welcome Ed to Stonewall Resort. A seasoned hotel and Benchmark executive, Ed’s keen insight into our company’s ‘Be The Difference’ service culture, and his luxury resort experience prepares him well to continue to build the renowned reputation of Stonewall Resort.”

A veteran hotel executive with over three decades of senior leadership experience, Ed Riley was most recently general manager of Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa, the Gloria and Emilio Estefan-owned resort in Vero Beach, Florida, and a member of Benchmark’s Gemstone Collection.

Mr. Riley has previously served as general manager of the historic, 350-acre Cranwell Spa & Golf Club located in Lenox, Massachusetts, and in the same leadership position at the legendary 1200-acre Equinox Golf Resort & Spa of Manchester Village, Vermont.

Ed Riley is a graduate of Western New England College, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. He is relocating to the Roanoke area.

For additional information, contact the resort at (304) 269-4700, or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.