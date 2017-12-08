Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College to Host Mental Health First Aid Event

Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (Eastern) will host a two-class Mental Health First Aid event for youth and adults that will cover a broad and timely slate of mental health and substance abuse topics led by expert, Diana Ketterman Thorne. Classes are open to the public. Attendees will learn how to recognize mental health and substance abuse problems and how to help by developing an action plan.

“Mental Health First Aid for Adults” will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and “Mental Health First Aid for Youth” will be held Saturday, March 2, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The registration fee each session is $99 and lunch is included. Classes will be held on the Eastern campus in Moorefield.

“West Virginia has the unfortunate designation as the state with the highest overdose mortality rate in the nation,” said Eastern President Dr. Chuck Terrell. “Eastern is committed to being a part of the solution to this complex problem, and educating our students and community in Mental Health First Aid.”

For program registration and other information, please contact Program Manager Melissa Michael Shockey at Melissa.Shockey@easternwv.edu or call (304) 434-8000, ext. 9253.