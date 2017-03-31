Eagle Manufacturing CEO Meets with President Trump

In a meeting today at the White House, Eagle Manufacturing Company’s Joe Eddy shared with President Trump some of the critical issues impacting small manufacturers, and possible solutions that would support industry growth.

Eddy, Eagle president and CEO, along with several other manufacturers from across the country, talked to the President about tax reform, infrastructure investment, workforce development and regulatory issues – particularly the excessive, unbalanced regulations that are harmful to small manufacturers.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to talk with President Trump and other CEOs today about these issues,” Eddy said. “There are a number of restrictions on our operations that remain obstacles to our success. However, I commend the President for listening to our concerns and considering smarter solutions that empower us to continue to grow our workforce and business.”

Eddy also spoke to the President about the critical role energy plays in the manufacturing process, and the importance of healthcare reform.

The meeting with President Trump comes as the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) released its first Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey since the President took office. According to the survey, more than 93 percent of manufacturers feel positively about their economic outlook. This is the highest reading in the survey’s 20-year history, up from 56.6 percent one year ago and 77.8 percent in December 2016.

Eddy concluded today by saying he’s optimistic about the future, and emphasized the importance of educating young people about the benefits, educational pathways and career opportunities in the manufacturing industry to ensure a skilled and competitive workforce not only in West Virginia, but the country.