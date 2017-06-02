Dr. Robert Martino

CEO, Wilmar Management PLLC, EASW, OraCare and iSelectMD

Founder, Freedom Day USA

By Jean Hardiman

Ask Dr. Robert Martino how he got to where he is in life, and he simply gives credit to his people. Family, co-workers, longtime friends—all played vital roles in the life of this dentist-turned-CEO.

The wisdom to surround himself with good people is one personal attribute Martino will claim. Add his tendency to push the status quo and the way he demonstrably values his employees and neighbors, and you have the makings of a man who evolved from a well-respected dental provider to an ace entrepreneur.

Today, Martino heads four different companies: Wilmar Management, PLLC, which owns and manages 13 dental offices; EASW, a Bridgeport-based international airplane maintenance company; OraCare, a national dental products company; and iSelectMD, a telemedicine company based in West Virginia. He also founded and chairs Freedom Day USA, a national charity in which dental offices give free care to members of the military and their families.

All this is from a man who grew up in Clarksburg with just the basics in life—good parents, three older siblings, football and friends.

“We were not wealthy,” says Martino of his childhood. “In fact, looking back, we were borderline poor, but I never knew because my parents sacrificed everything for their kids. They gave us their best and taught us how to treat everyone equal. They are definitely my heroes.”

While Martino had always been competitive in sports, it wasn’t until he took a grueling summer job in a glass factory during college that his education became a priority. The experience, during which he cut his hand three times and lost 10 pounds, motivated him to work harder in school, and the next semester, he earned his first 4.0 GPA. After receiving his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University (WVU), he pursued a doctorate from the WVU School of Dentistry.

His first job in dentistry was with Dr. Ken Wilson, a treasured mentor who remains his semi-retired partner. “I really got lucky because he invested in me and saw things in me I didn’t,” says Martino. “Ken taught me the importance of believing in the people you work with because they are your biggest asset.”

Wilson guided Martino down the path to management and hired Dr. Paul Bass, a business coach, to work with the young dentist. “Switching from patient care to management was one of the hardest decisions of my life,” says Martino. “It meant surrendering seven years of college to be a dentist and 13 years of experience working with patients.”

Now, Martino considers that transition one of his greatest achievements, and taking care of people has been key to his success. He spreads that philosophy to those he mentors as well as through his extensive community service efforts.

For instance, Martino utilized his dental offices to found Freedom Day USA in 2012. “The idea was to give our military and their families a day of free dental care for the lifetime of freedom they provide for us,” he says. Soon, dentists around the country were participating, and a nonprofit was born. To date, Freedom Day USA has donated $18 million in free care.

He also shepherds the WV Healthy Kids Drive, providing free dental services for hundreds of children annually. In addition, his offices have collected more than 10,000 coats for those in need and host a Halloween candy buy-back program each fall, giving kids $1 per pound, which is subsequently sent to troops overseas. He also participates in Platinum Circle, through which dentists provide free care to children in Ecuador.

Martino and his wife, Lori, are dedicated supporters of Notre Dame High School, where he coaches the girls’ basketball team. The couple, who have 11 rescue dogs at home, have done so much for the local humane society that they became the namesake for the Martino House for Cats and Dogs.

Martino is keenly aware of how blessed he has been. Despite having such a full life, he still has some advice he’d give his 18-year-old self if he could rewind time. “Have more confidence,” he’d say. “It’s okay to fail but a failure not to try.”

1990 Graduated from WVU School of Dentistry

1990 Hired as a dentist by Dr. Ken Wilson

1992 Purchased a satellite office in Buckhannon, WV

1998 Purchased the Morgantown practice

2000 Purchased the Sabraton practice

2001 Opened the Elkins practice

2004 Purchased the Teays Valley practice

2006 Founded WV Healthy Kids Drive

2007 Purchased the Fairmont practice

2012 Launched OraCare

2012 Founded Freedom Day USA

2013 Founded WV iSelectMD

2014 Launched iSmile Orthodontics

2016 Founded Tots and Teens Dentistry