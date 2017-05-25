Dr. James Smith Joins American Plasma Energy Group to Bring Revolutionary Plasma Igniter Technology to U.S.

American Plasma Energy Group (APEG) announced today it has officially seated the Advisory Board (see full list below) that will help APEG senior management bring the Plasma Igniter or Coaxial Cavity Resonator Ignition System (CCRIS) to mass adoption in the United States automobile and light-truck aftermarket, natural gas power generation sector, fleet vehicles, and all military applications.

APEG management labels this an “active advisory board.” Members are already engaged in helping develop market-segment opportunities, facilitating strategic partnerships, making critical introductions, shaping offerings, supporting manufacturing efforts, providing technical guidance, helping vet locations for APEG’s new distribution/assembly center, developing marketing strategies, recruiting APEG team members, and mentoring the executive team.

“As Chairman of Plasma Igniter, LLC, I speak for our whole team when I say how pleased we are that our first licensee has assembled such an incredible team” said, John Ferchill, Plasma Igniter’s Chairman and APEG Advisory Board member. “Combining this fine group with our technology creates a force that will change the economic and environmental landscape of the United States. I am honored to serve with such a fine group.”

The American Plasma Energy Group advisory Board formally meets four to six times a year as a group, and works daily with the APEG executive team through personal and small-group interaction.

“I’ve been involved with a number of boards, but these guys are the best,” said Matt Palumbo, APEG’s Director of Community and Government Affairs “They are engaged and digging in. Early foundational support has really made a difference, and has led to tremendous strides. And they just became an official board yesterday.”

APEG believes fossil fuels are not the problem, but the solution. We believe that if we replace 100-year-old technologies with 21st century solutions, we can have the greatest impact on helping American families, creating skilled high-tech jobs, and delivering energy independence, while fostering a historically clean environment. Our solutions are here today—not ten years away. APEG’s four divisions—APE Consumer Brands, American Fleet Ignition, APEG Military Ignition, and APEG Power Generation—are poised to be the 21st Century Solution. If you would like to learn more about the “APEG Revolution” please reach out to us.

For more information or to schedule an interview with a member of the APEG Team, please contact (800) 758-9450 ext. 555 or visit www.americanplasmaenergy.com.

APEG Leadership Team

Board of Advisors

Anthony Alexander, Chief Executive Officer*, First Energy

David Bossie, Chief Executive Officer, Citizens United

Pat Condon, Major General (Retired), United States Air Force

John Ferchill, Chief Executive Officer, The Ferchill Group

Steve Kohler, Chief Executive Officer, Ridge Global

Ronald Leirvik**, Chief Executive Officer*, Moen Brands

Dale Lumme, Captain (Retired), United States Navy

Frank Linsalata, Chief Executive Officer, Linsalata Capital Partners

John MacDonald, Major General (Retired), United States Army

Steve Moore, Chief Economist and Media Contributor, Heritage Foundation – Fox News/CNN

Brad Pace, Senior Vice-President, Impartner

Hon. Thomas Ridge, Secretary of Homeland Security*, Governor of Pennsylvania

Dennis Reimer, Member Joint Chiefs,General (Ret), United States Army

John Saxon, Chief Executive Officer, dlhBOWELS

James Smith**, Director & Professor at WVU, Plasma Igniter, LLC President

Michael Snyder, Partner & Chairman Energy Practice, Benesch Friedlander

William Titera, Partner*, Ernst & Young

Sharlene Wells-Hawkes, Chief Executive Officer, RMS Productions

Lindsey Williams-Drath, Managing Partner, Sentinel Strategic Partners

*Retired

**Liaison from Plama Igniter, LLC Board