Downtown PKB Welcomes Six New Board Members

Downtown PKB is excited to announce the addition of three elected board members as well as three appointed board members. Dan Curtis, Jami Board, and Roger Lockhart were elected to its Board of Directors while Jimmy Colombo, John Reed and Lindsey Kerr Piersol were appointed to represent their respective organizations.

“Downtown PKB is fortunate to have board members who are invested and actively involved in the downtown area.” says board chair Larry Johnson. “These new members bring additional energy and devotion to seeing downtown business grow and prosper. We welcome their input to our efforts.”

Dan Curtis – Dan is the co-owner and Head Brewer at Parkersburg Brewing Company, a new restaurant in downtown Parkersburg. Dan is a Quality Manager at Kraton Polymers and has been a homebrewer for over 10 years. He also serves on the board of the Greater Parkersburg WVB and the WV Craft Brewers Guild.

Jami Board – Jami Board has been with the historic Blennerhassett Hotel for the past seven years as Food & Beverage Manager. She has specialized in hospitality management for the past 20 years, and spent several years as a certified phlebotomist for the Mid-Ohio

Valley Medical Group. Jami is a lifelong resident of Parkersburg and a mother of two energetic sons, Peyton and Greyson. She loves being an enthusiastic sports mom and she is passionate about helping the elderly and improving their quality of life.

Roger Lockhart – Roger Lockhart is a Parkersburg native and WVU graduate who returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley last March as the new Director of Marketing and Public Affairs at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. For the past 30 years, Roger’s marketing communications career was spent in Washington, DC with firms including DDB Needham, The Associated Press and the Department of Veterans Affairs. His career began in broadcast journalism as a TV anchor with CBS affiliate WDTV and with Fahlgren Advertising.

“Downtown PKB is thrilled about the new skills and ideas these talented individuals bring to our board,” said Wendy Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB.” Their past experiences and current strengths will help to build on the strong foundation already in place and propel us forward as we enter our sixth year of serving downtown Parkersburg and the greater community.”

Jami Board has been active member on the Downtown PKB executive planning committee for the Taste of Parkersburg and participates in many downtown events such as Downtown Throwdown and Point Park Music Series. “I am excited to be a Downtown PKB Board Member and take an active part in revitalizing the historic downtown for years to come,” said Board. Jami’s comments were echoed by Dan Curtis. “I am just as passionate about downtown Parkersburg as I am about our new business,” Curtis said.

In addition to the three newly elected board members, three additional board members were also appointed in accordance with the Downtown PKB by-laws. Former Mayor and current Wood County Commissioner Jimmy Colombo was appointed to represent the Wood County Commission, John Reed was appointed to represented the Parkersburg City Council and Lindsey Kerr Piersol was appointed to represent the Wood County Economic Development.

Downtown PKB promotes downtown Parkersburg, fosters economic opportunity and creates community vitality. The goal is to create a vibrant commercial district that will provide downtown businesses, workers and nearby residents with the goods and services they need, as well as create educational, entertainment and tourism opportunities.