Downtown PKB Names New Events & Marketing Coordinator

Andrea Shirey has been named as Downtown PKB’s Events & Marketing Coordinator, a newly created temporary, part-time position for the organization.

Downtown PKB promotes downtown Parkersburg, fosters economic opportunity and creates community vitality. Our goal is to create a vibrant commercial district that will provide downtown businesses, workers and nearby residents with the goods and services they need, as well as create educational, entertainment and tourism opportunities.

“I am honored to serve the community in this new role,” stated Andrea Shirey. “This opportunity came at a time where I needed to step back from the full-time workforce and really focus on my family. It’s a perfect opportunity to use my talents and gifts in a supporting role that lets me also put my family first. I am very excited to work closely with Wendy, the Board of Directors and the many businesses and partners of Downtown Parkersburg to continue the good work already in progress.”

“With Wendy Shriver as our dynamic executive director and now Andrea in this new, part-time position in place, Downtown PKB is poised to continue executing key segments of our strategic plan and truly work to transform downtown Parkersburg,” says Larry Johnson, Downtown PKB board chairman.

Shirey most recently served as the Executive Director of United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley, a non-profit located in downtown Parkersburg. She led the United Way Alliance in two successful fundraising campaigns and revitalized its role in the greater Mid-Ohio Valley. Prior to United Way, she served in various management and fundraising roles in both Florida and Texas.

Shirey is a native of Parkersburg and holds a B.S. in Business Administration and Marketing from West Virginia University. She has been an active member of the Downtown PKB Communications Committee for the last year, as well as an officer with the Rotary Club of Parkersburg. Shirey was awarded the “Young Business Leader of the Year” award by the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2015. She and her husband Scott, along with their two children, live in Parkersburg.

“I can’t think of a better addition to our organization. Andrea and I will be a great dynamic duo for downtown,” says Wendy Shriver, Executive Director of Downtown PKB.

For more information about Downtown PKB’s initiatives, visit our website at www.downtownpkb.com.