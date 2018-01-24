Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises Acquires NOE Office Equipment

Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises (DME), a leading office technology solutions company, announced today the acquisition of NOE Office Equipment, an office supply and technology company in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

NOE Office Equipment has been in business since 1948 and is an authorized Toshiba and Lexmark Dealer offering a full line of office equipment and services. The purchase of NOE Office Equipment not only enables DME to advance its growth strategy, but the breadth and reach of the DME organization will significantly elevate the level of service and selection for NOE Office Equipment’s current customers in the Parkersburg area.

“The acquisition of NOE Office Equipment complements our overall goal to grow as an organization and expand into other strategic markets. This acquisition is exciting for DME and NOE Office Equipment, and even more so for our combined customers as it further enhances our capabilities. We are relentlessly committed to providing best-in-class service and support and look forward to serving our new customers,” said Jim George, President of Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises.