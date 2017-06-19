Dixon Hughes Goodman’s Count the Cans Community Collection Day to Benefit Mountaineer Food Bank

There is no summer vacation from hunger. That’s why Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) is hosting its sixth annual “Count the Cans: Community Collection Day,” along with the Four Points by Sheraton Charleston and media partner WCHS TV-8/FOX 11. The event on Wednesday, June 21st benefits Mountaineer Food Bank, which serves 48 counties and 440 feeding programs in West Virginia. The collection will be held from 6:30 am to 6:30 pm at the Four Points by Sheraton in downtown Charleston.

“In 2017, the food bank distributed more than 13 million pounds of food and 1.1 million pounds of that was distributed in the months following last year’s historical flooding,” says Rick Slater, Managing Partner for DHG. “You never know when disaster will strike and DHG is committed to doing our part to help our fellow West Virginians.”

You won’t even have to get out of your car to donate! Just enter from Kanawha Boulevard onto Summers Street and go through the drop off line at the Four Points by Sheraton’s main entrance, where representatives will collect your food item donations. You can then exit onto Laidley Street.

Any non-perishable, canned food items are welcome. The most needed items are peanut butter, cereals, boxed meals (i.e. Hamburger Helper), canned meats and vegetables, snack bars, and canned foods.

So why hunger relief? Food banks have an increased need for donations in the summer months because children who rely on school meals are out of school and because there are fewer donations from the general public due to summer schedules and vacations.

“There is always a need to keep our warehouse stocked. One in six people in West Virginia will visit a food pantry, soup kitchen or shelter in 2017,” says Chad Morrison, Executive Director for the Mountaineer Food Bank. “Donations will help keep food on the table for families and children in West Virginia communities.”

Make your summer count and join DHG, the Four Points by Sheraton Charleston and WCHS TV-8/FOX 11 on Wednesday, June 21st in supporting Mountaineer Food Bank in the fight against hunger in West Virginia!