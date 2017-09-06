Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available in Four Disaster-Declared Counties

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to those who reside or work in Harrison, Marshall, Wetzel and Marion counties. Those counties were included in the major disaster declaration of Aug. 18 for the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides of July 28-29, 2017.

Claims must be filed in person at a local WorkForce West Virginia office, including Clarksburg, Wheeling and Fairmont offices, which serve affected counties. The deadline to file a claim is Thursday, Set. 21, 2017.

DUA is available to those who:

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment during the disaster;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage of destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster.

Applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause. Applicants must submit their Social Security number, check stubs and documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. In some cases, additional documentation may be required. To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the date the DUA application is filed.