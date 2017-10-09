Dinsmore Welcomes Leading West Virginia Public Utility Attorney and Lobbyist

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is pleased to announce Edward J. George has joined the firm’s Charleston office as a partner. An attorney and professional registered lobbyist in West Virginia, he will continue both areas of work at Dinsmore.

George’s legal practice focuses on public utility and transportation law, specifically the representation of landfills, transfer stations and waste haulers in administrative proceedings with the state’s Public Service Commission. He also advises clients on transportation litigation defense and regulatory matters. A member of the board of directors for the National Association of State Lobbyists, George brings 27 years of lobbying experience to the firm, most notably for the spirits and wine and waste landfilling and hauling industries.

“Dinsmore has provided an opportunity for me to not only practice in my chosen areas but also grow my practice given the firm’s resources and national presence,” said George. “I look forward to my part in helping Dinsmore deliver exceptional legal services to West Virginians in Charleston and throughout the state.”

In August 2017, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed George a West Virginia state fire commissioner representing the state’s business and industry interests. He received his B.A., cum laude, and M.A. in law from Oxford University in Oxford, England.