DHG Celebrates Inclusion and Diversity Across its Footprint

In celebration of both Black History Month and Women’s History Month, DHG is launching a two-month campaign to promote and recognize inclusion and diversity across the firm. Throughout February and March, DHG will shine a light on its people, their stories and the unique Life at DHG culture which focuses on people, careers and flexibility.

“DHG’s Inclusion & Diversity Council aims to empower personal and professional growth by valuing our diverse backgrounds and beliefs,” says Rick Slater, West Virginia’s Managing Partner. “In the accounting industry, or any industry, the collaborative ideas of a diverse workforce are the seeds of innovation. We’re excited to participate in an inclusion and diversity campaign to help commemorate Black History and Women’s History Months.”

One of the highlights of the campaign is the release of DHG’s first inclusion and diversity focused publication (view publication). This print and digital magazine is a compilation of stories from the firm’s Life at DHG blog celebrating diversity from many angles. In addition to these personal accounts on topics such as supporting active duty military and veterans, celebrating Native American and Hispanic heritage and fostering a culture of inclusion and giving, the publication includes photos from across the DHG footprint and a listing of “Ten Simple Tips for Fostering an Inclusive Work Environment.

At DHG, we truly value programs that help our women leaders excel in their careers in addition to programs that attract and promote our diverse workforce,” says Allison Ballard, Partner and West Virginia’s Women Forward Advocate. “Our Women Forward program is another way to celebrate our inclusion and diversity campaign. In DHG’s markets across the firm footprint, we host consistent learning and development opportunities for both women and men to ensure that all of our people have the tools and resources necessary to be successful.”

DHG’s celebration of inclusion and diversity will span across all of the firm’s digital platforms, with conversation on DHG’s social media channels, the Life at DHG blog, the CEO blog and the Life at DHG podcast series, featuring an exclusive podcast interview with Jina Etienne, President & CEO of The National Association of Black Accountants, Inc.

Follow DHG for special communications throughout February and March: