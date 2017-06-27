Deborah Williams Named Interim Dean of WVSU College of Business and Social Sciences

Deborah Williams has been named the Interim Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at West Virginia State University (WVSU) effective July 1, 2017.

Williams has been an assistant professor at WVSU since 2005 and has served as Chair of the Business and Economics Department since 2012.

“The College of Business and Social Sciences has earned national recognition in recent years for its innovation and the quality of its programs,” said Dr. Kumara L. Jayasuriya, WVSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Deborah has been a key part of that, and I look forward to working with her to continue to build on that success going forward.”

Williams has been active in the implementation of fully online degree programs in the areas of business administration accounting and business administration management. In addition, she has taught a variety of financial and managerial accounting courses in the classroom, in a hybrid setting, or fully online.

She has represented the college and its departments on various institutional committees, including the WVSU Online Advisory Council, and has spearheaded curriculum development due to changes in the business environment, including legislative changes with respect to CPA exam candidate qualifications.

Prior to joining WVSU, Williams worked as a lecturer at West Virginia University (WVU) from 1992-1997, and as the assistant comptroller at Monongahela Power Company from 1983-1992.

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from WVU in 1981, and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from WVU in 1982. She has been a certified public accountant since 1985.

Williams is a member of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the West Virginia Council of Accounting Educators and the Accreditation Council of Business Schools and Programs.