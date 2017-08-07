Cuisine With a Cause to Benefit Catholic Charities West Virginia Eastern Region

The public is invited to enjoy a taste of the Eastern Panhandle’s best food at Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) Sixth Annual Cuisine With a Cause scheduled for Monday, September 11, at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg.

“This is an opportunity for local residents to get a taste of some of the best food in our region while supporting CCWVa’s work to help our most vulnerable neighbors,” said event chairperson Ed Wilson. “We are very fortunate for the time, talent and wonderful food being donated for this event.”

Participating restaurants include Asian Garden, Bavarian Inn, Chesapeake Crab Company, Heatherfields, Kings Pizza Falling Waters, Mediterranean Café, The Peppermill, Spice Connexion, Sugar Whipped and Patti Cakes.

The event, which also includes both a basket raffle and a live auction, begins at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per individual, $90 per couple, or $320 for a table of eight. All proceeds from the event will support services provided in CCWVa’s Eastern Region, which includes Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties.

Seats can be reserved online at CatholicCharitiesWV.org. For more information, contact Trina Bartlett by email at tbartlett@ccwva.org or by calling (304) 267-8837.