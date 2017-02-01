Craig Beeson Named Firm’s Newest Member

Robinson & McElwee PLLC announced the addition of Craig Beeson as its newest member on Monday. Mr. Beeson accepted the firm’s invitation to membership after previously serving as an associate at the firm since 2008.

Mr. Beeson’s practice primarily focuses on general civil litigation, including cases involving chemical and asbestos exposure, products liability claims, “deliberate intent,” breach of contract and class action claims. He has litigated matters involving trespass, property law, oil and gas law, and financial services. He also serves as local counsel for products liability and personal injury cases.

A member of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and the Defense Research Institute, Mr. Beeson also regularly prepares West Virginia’s section of the American Bar Association’s publication “The Law of Class Action.” Mr. Beeson also regularly prepares the West Virginia section of ALFA International’s Production Liability Compendium.

Mr. Beeson received his law degree from West Virginia University and worked in the financial services industry prior to attending law school. He is also a Citizens Review Volunteer for the United Way. A native of Charleston, Mr. Beeson enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Formed in 1983, Robinson & McElwee is a corporate and defense law firm based in Charleston, W.V., with offices in Clarksburg and Wheeling, West Virginia and Alliance, Ohio. The firm’s practice is multifaceted and includes litigation, corporate law, natural resources law, labor and employment law, utility law, bankruptcy, commercial real estate development, environmental law, state and local taxation, estate planning and administration, commercial transactions and government relations.