Core10 Secures $3.5 Million Series A Investment Led by FINTOP Capital

Core10, Inc. (Core10), a 100%-U.S.-based software development company that creates financial technology solutions, has closed a $3.5 million funding round led by FINTOP Capital. Also participating are the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust and a host of West Virginia-based angel investors.

A pioneer of the hereshoreTM movement, Core10 is an innovative software development company dedicated to building tomorrow’s financial infrastructure at a value while restoring local communities. With offices in Nashville, TN and Huntington, WV, Core10 aims to create 250 additional technology jobs by the end of 2020, with the majority of those jobs located in West Virginia, a state that is embracing the transition to the digital economy.

Core10’s expertise in bank technology integrations positions the company as a key stakeholder and strategic partner for banks, credit unions, and leading fintechs who focus on connecting financial data and applications across various institutions and platforms.

“As experts, we have keen insight into the modernization of financial technology in today’s economy, one we recognize that Core10 is incredibly well positioned to leverage,” said Joe Maxwell, Managing Partner of FINTOP Capital. “Their commitment to hereshoring helps better protect the integrity of our financial data and intellectual property. As a native of West Virginia, I embrace the much-needed conversion of resource-based economies into knowledge economies.”

“We’re able to offer deep fintech expertise at a value, while keeping all development onshore,” said Jeff Martin, CEO of Core10. “Increasingly, financial institutions and fintechs are hesitant and sometimes not permitted to send financial data overseas. Our solutions offer them peace of mind in terms of both security and capital expenditure.”

“I’m thrilled to see this investment Core10 and their partners are making in West Virginia,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said. “West Virginia has the hardest workers you’ll find and I’m glad Core10 recognizes that. I will continue to work with companies like Core10 and others to ensure every West Virginian has a job they can be proud of.”

Core10 will leverage the series A funding to expand sales efforts nationwide and recruit software development talent in Nashville as well as southeastern Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and West Virginia for permanent positions.