Continuing to Bridge Together West Virginia’s Energy Forces

By Damian Ferek

The first annual West Virginia Energy Expo, held October 4, 2017, helped shed light on the future of energy in the Mountain State. Formerly the West Virginia Oil and Gas Expo, the event broadened its target audience to help educate, promote and advance all energy formats in the state. With over 1,000 people in attendance and nearly 200 exhibitors, the event was a great initial step in bringing together all of West Virginia’s energy forces.

With the goal of advancing the energy industry across the state, exhibitors were able to display their products and services as well as network with attendees as they prepare for advancements and opportunities in the region.

“We are not just natural gas,” says Tiffany Bailey of the West Virginia Office of Energy. “We are not just coal. We are everything, and this event is a great example of the growth and opportunity within our state, including renewable energy, alternative fuels and energy efficiency.”

The goal of the event was to create an opportunity for all energy formats to be on display and network with each other in order to continue and advance our state’s position as one of the top energy producing states. Event planners for the expo were pleased with the transformation and additions to the event from previous years and look forward to continuing to grow the event into a valuable networking and educational tool moving forward.

This year’s event also showcased a key energy forum titled “The Future of West Virginia Energy” and featured presenters from a number of energy industries in the state. Moderated by Dr. John Deskins of the West Virginia University (WVU) School of Business and Economics, the panel featured Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association; Charlie Burd, executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia; Karan Ireland of West Virginia Solar United Neighbors; and Xavier Walter of Energy Efficient West Virginia.

According to Raney, the region’s coal is still highly sought after with plenty of reserves left even though it’s getting more expensive to reach. West Virginia remains the number one state in underground coal production and number two in overall production, and while traditionally a coal-focused state, Raney expressed the various progress of diversifying the Mountain State’s economic activity.

Burd discussed the continued growth and development of the natural gas industry in the state, confirming that the largest natural gas field in the world sits 6,000 feet below those attending the expo. He also expressed the critical need for the development of the Appalachia Storage Hub and its importance for the state’s future in terms of job creation and investment.

Ireland and Walter shared some of the new opportunities the state is encountering with the advancement of solar energy and various renewables. While West Virginia remains in the lowest percentage of states for solar usage, Ireland is encouraged that the state is in the beginning stages of opportunity and will continue to develop moving forward. Walter also discussed the advantage of becoming a more energy-efficient state for both the commercial and residential industries, suggesting that consuming less energy will help create more energy and opportunities for the future.

The afternoon session featured two key presentations discussing potential opportunity and growth within the region. The first presentation was from Dr. Brian Anderson of the West Virginia Energy Institute who explained the new West Virginia Forward campaign, a joint effort between the West Virginia Department of Commerce, Marshall University and WVU on the growth and development of the state.

The final presenter was Dr. Amish Nimbarte of the WVU Industrial Assessment Center (IAC). Nimbarte informed the audience of the various advantages of improving and enhancing energy efficiency in the workplace and its immediate and long-term benefits. The WVU IAC also provides free energy assessments for businesses that qualify for the program to help identify areas of improvement for energy efficiency.

“With the growth of the energy industry and the potential growth of our company that we are trying to achieve, the West Virginia Energy Expo gave us an opportunity to network and socialize with the different contractors and vendors that we do not normally have the opportunity,” says Jack Waggett of Hickory Energy Services.

The 2018 West Virginia Energy Expo date has been announced for October 3, 2018, and exhibitors will be able to register starting in early 2018.

About the Author

Driven by creativity, aggressiveness and caffeine, Damian Ferek is the founder and president of The STICK Company, The STICK Tattoo Company, CasketWraps.com and the West Virginia Energy Expo. With more than a decade of experience in branding, marketing and professional writing, he oversees the creative and business development of his STICK empire. Ferek truly believes the best way to help market and brand clients is to become part of their team in spirit and in mission.