Concord University’s Division of Business, Mercer County Schools Sign Articulation Agreement

Concord University’s Division of Business and Mercer County Schools recently signed an articulation agreement that will enable the county’s high school students to earn college credit in business courses while still in high school.

The purpose of this articulation agreement is to establish a collaboration between Concord University and Mercer County Schools. This agreement provides a systematic plan for students to enter Concord University to pursue a four-year degree in Business Administration or other programs at Concord University with possibly a minimum of 3 and up to 12 credit hours of college credit earned through high school credit.

“Concord University is pleased to offer Mercer County students the opportunity to earn college credits in the Business Division while they are completing their high school graduation requirements. These bright students are making great use of their study time in high school in order to be prepared for successful experiences in higher education and their eventual careers,” said Dr. Kendra Boggess, Concord University President.

“Articulation agreements with colleges provide a great opportunity for our students to have a head start on college,” said Dr. Deborah S. Akers, Mercer County Schools Superintendent. “It also provides us an assurance that our programs are on target in providing a quality program for our students. It is a pleasure to work with Concord University in this area. It is a ‘win win’ situation for Mercer County Schools as well as Concord University.”

“We are happy to partner with Mercer County Schools to provide a gateway to higher education and to work with and educate a new generation of business leaders,” said Dr. Susan Robinett, Chair of Concord University’s Division of Business.

“Signing the articulation agreement with CU provides business students from the Mercer County Technical Education Center the opportunity to earn up to 12 college hours while in high school,” said Rosemary Mitchell, Director of Technical and Adult Education, Mercer County Technical Education Center. “Students who complete the business program can essentially earn a semester of college credit free of charge. It is an exciting time for MCTEC and CU!”