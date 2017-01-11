Concord University Participating in Healthy Campus Challenge Day at the White House

Concord University has been selected to participate in Healthy Campus Challenge Day at the White House on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Concord is receiving the honor for having completed criteria for the Healthy Campus Challenge and being named a White House Healthy Campus. CU was one of three West Virginia institutions and 350 nationwide to participate in the Challenge. Accepting the challenge entailed a commitment to making campuses and communities healthier by encouraging uninsured individuals to enroll in health care coverage for 2017.

The event will be held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, South Court Auditorium, on the White House complex.

Representing Concord at the Healthy Campus Challenge Day will be Dr. Sarah Beasley, Director of Retention; Ms. Ronni Wood, Student Government Association President; and Dr. Marjie Flanigan, Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Students.

“It is an honor to be recognized for Concord’s overall commitment to health and wellness. We encourage all students, faculty, and staff to lead healthy lifestyles and take preventative measures to ensure emotional and physical health,” Flanigan said.

Concord hosted an on-campus registration day for health care coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplaces on Dec. 8 for students, community members, and employees who may not have health insurance through Concord’s PEIA. Partnering with Concord for the registration day were Head Start (CASE of WV) and Jeremy Smith of First Choice Services/WV NaviCare.

Open enrollment for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplaces established by the Affordable Care Act began Nov. 1, 2016 and ends on Jan. 31, 2017.