Concord University Hosting Career Fair

Concord University will host the annual Career Fair on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Jerry L. and Jean Beasley Student Center.

Those seeking internships, employment, and career advice will have the opportunity to visit exhibitors’ booths. In addition to businesses, representatives from various school systems will also be present to discuss employment opportunities.

“This is a wonderful occasion for our students to connect with potential employers and develop their networking skills,” stated Stephanie Bowles, Executive Special Events and Career Services Coordinator.

Exhibitors may register by visiting: https://apps.concord.edu/forms/view.php?id=108697.

This event is free and open to Concord University students and the general public. For additional information contact careerservices@concord.edu or 304-384-6292.