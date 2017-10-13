Concord University to Hold 24th Annual Concord Business Challenge

The Concord University Department of Business will host the 24th Annual Concord Business Challenge (CBC) on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 on the Athens campus. The Business Challenge is designed to give high school students an opportunity to test their business knowledge base.

Approximately 325 junior and senior high school students are expected to attend the Business Challenge from West Virginia and Virginia.

Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration and a continental breakfast in the lobby of the Alexander Fine Arts Center followed by a welcome from Concord President Kendra Boggess and Dr. Susan Robinett, Department of Business Chair. The first testing sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony at 12:10 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Main Theatre.

Participants will compete in a variety of business academic competitions including accounting, finance, economics, computer applications, management, marketing, and business math. There will be first, second, and third overall winners announced in each challenge competition.

In addition, all participants will be competing to earn either a $4,000 or $1,000 scholarship. The 12 scholarship winners will be selected based on their Business Challenge scholarship examination performance. The two students scoring the highest on the exam will qualify for up to a $4,000 scholarship, to be awarded over eight semesters, when they enroll full-time at Concord University.

The remaining 10 scholarship winners will each receive a $1,000 non-renewable scholarship when they enroll full-time at Concord University. Each scholarship winner must meet admissions criteria established by the University for entering freshmen. The Admissions Office will be the primary administrator of the awards.

For registration information contact the CBC Coordinator, Bonnie Brown at (304) 384-5244.