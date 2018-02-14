Concord University Among Top Public Colleges for Undergraduate Scholarship Funding

Concord University has been ranked among the top 50 public colleges in the United States where undergraduate students receive the most scholarship aid. According to a study released by “The Student Loan Report”, Concord is ranked #49 out of 250 public schools.

Concord leads in the ranking among the four West Virginia institutions of higher learning named in the report.

“We appreciate that this study confirms the commitment that has, for many years, been at the heart of Concord’s efforts to support our students and provide affordable, high quality education for the people of West Virginia,” stated Jamie Ealy, Vice President of Enrollment Management.

“In combination with another recent report that indicated Concord University graduates have the lowest student loan debt of any college or university in the state, this study punctuates the impact that Concord has upon the lives of our students, 80 percent of whom come from West Virginia,” he said. “The University remains committed to providing West Virginians with high quality, low cost higher education.”

Peterson’s Financial Aid dataset was used to compile data for the report. Focusing on the academic year 2015-2016, the report looked at more than 500 four-year public institutions reporting information to Peterson about the Class of 2016 and its financial aid data. The list is comprised of the top 250 schools.

According to the report, “the highlighting figure is the average scholarship financial aid per undergraduate.”