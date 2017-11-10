Community Care of West Virginia Employees Hold Canned Goods and Coat Drive

Community Care of West Virginia is working to spread cheer and embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season by hosting a food and coat drive.

Community Care employees are collecting donated canned and non-perishable food items at each of its 15 health centers as well as its 45 school-based health sites, two dental offices, and pharmacies located in Clay, West Milford, Rock Cave and Buckhannon, said Richard Simon, chief executive officer for Community Care of West Virginia.

The healthcare provider is also collecting coats for families in need at the same sites stretching over seven counties, Simon added. Only new coats will be accepted for hygiene purposes, he noted.

“This is just one more way we can help out the people in our communities,”

Simon explained. “Community Care of West Virginia is about providing service and meeting patient’s needs. Making sure our neighbors are properly clothed and have food is a much-needed service over the holidays and throughout the year.”

Employees at the sites will collect canned goods and coats through Dec. 6, according to Simon. The items will be distributed to local partners in each locations area for disbursement as appropriate. Simon hopes that area residents will turn out to support the food and coat drive.

“This is great way for us to continue work directly within our communities and to partner with local organizations that carry our same mission,” he expressed. “We are hoping everyone that can give, does.”

Simon pointed out that there are many people in need throughout the state, but requests for help from food pantries and churches typically rises dramatically during the winter months and holiday season.

Community Care of West Virginia operates facilities in across seven counties ranging from Clay to Pocahontas. For a complete list of the sites where items can be dropped off, visit go to the Community Care of West Virginia website at www.ccwv.org.