Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher Celebrates West Virginia’s Downstream Natural Gas Additions to State Economy

West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher, today recognized the importance of developing downstream uses of natural gas including the proposed power plants in Harrison and Brooke counties and the ethane crackers being considered on West Virginia’s borders.

“Today we celebrate companies like Energy Solutions Consortium that have invested in West Virginia, proving that we can continue to lead the way on being a top energy-producing state with massive economic benefit to our citizens,” said Secretary Thrasher.

Dr. Tom Witt – economist and former director of the West Virginia University Business School – has analyzed the proposed natural gas power plants and found they will create almost 2,000 ongoing direct, indirect and induced jobs. This is on top of over 5,000 job years of construction between the two locations. Almost $289 million in natural gas will be used every year between just these two power projects. The annual economic impact will be over $700 million.

The Secretary continued, “These new businesses are assets to our state as we continue to grow our business landscape and diversify West Virginia’s economy. I always look forward to this opportunity to recognize their successes.”

Secretary Thrasher praised a recent study by the American Chemistry Council regarding the development of an ethane storage hub in Appalachia.

“Tens of billions will be invested with the development of an ethane storage hub,” explained Secretary Thrasher. “And with the ability to utilize the ethane, power plants like these will simultaneously give us a market for the methane in our state as well.”