Colors Turning in New River Gorge Region in Time for Bridge Day

Fall color is approaching peak in the southern regions of the state in time for Bridge Day this weekend, October 21, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

The West Virginia Tourism Office in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry today released this season’s fifth fall foliage report and featured #AlmostHeaven fall road trip.

Tourism and Forestry are partnering to promote the best of fall in West Virginia to visitors. The Tourism Office is working to extend the average length of stay among travelers by better connecting attractions and destinations through regional road trips and itineraries.

Fall Foliage Update

In the higher elevations, wind, rain and frost have brought many of the leaves of all species except oaks to the ground. Limited viewing opportunities remain in the eastern mountains as the oaks change to yellow. Most of the remaining color can now be found in southern and central West Virginia, along with parts of the Eastern and Northern Panhandles.

West Virginia counties and regions showing good color:

Berkeley (70%) — A good range of color can be found at Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area off Hampshire Grade Road.

Doddridge (75%) — U.S. 50 from Parkersburg to Clarksburg is a recommended drive.

Mercer (75%) — U.S. Route 19 from Princeton to Gardner is scenic.

Mingo (30%) — King Coal Highway is showing quite a bit of color.

Monongalia County (65%) — Coopers Rock State Forest on the Preston-Monongalia border is still colorful.

Morgan (60%) — Color is approaching peak just in time for the Berkeley Springs Fall Studio Tour—a driving tour of local art studios Oct. 21-22. The three-state panorama off W.Va. Route 9 and Detour Road is another good view.

Logan (40%) — Blair Mountain is showing quite a bit of color.

Nicholas (70%)— W.Va. Route 39 from Summersville to Gauley Bridge is a recommended drive.

Ohio (55%) —The maples along W.Va. Route 88 through Oglebay Resort are showing good color.

Ritchie (60%)—U.S. 50 from Parkersburg to Clarksburg is approaching peak color.

Taylor (65%) —Tygart Lake State Park is beautiful now. The oaks are still green but other trees are showing oranges, yellows and reds.

Featured #AlmostHeaven Road Trip: New River Gorge

Color is at 75% along U.S. Route 60 from Gauley Bridge to Ansted, where Hawks Nest State Park offers scenic overlooks of the New River Gorge. Some leaves have dropped from the higher elevations but the lower elevations are showing good colors in pockets. Spectators at this weekend’s Bridge Day festivities should see some fall colors in the gorge. This is a good time of year to visit Babcock State Park as well.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue sharing their favorite fall photos, moments and memories using #AlmostHeaven. Weekly fall foliage reports will be released each Wednesday. For more fall foliage and autumn travel inspiration, visit www.gotowv.com/fall.