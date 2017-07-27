Collins Receives Emerging Nurse Leader Award

Nathaniel Collins, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, COHC, nurse practitioner at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Family Medical Center in Kenova, WV, has been recognized with the Emerging Nurse Leader award by the West Virginia Future of Nursing Coalition.

Collins was chosen by the coalition for his innovative approach to shaping policy and care processes that conserve human and financial resources, improve access to care and promote patient and nurse safety. He will be honored at the annual recognition Gala on Aug. 19. He is one of only 40 nurses receiving this honor in the state.

Collins graduated from Marshall University where he completed his degree as a registered nurse. He received his advanced practice registered nurse license through the West Virginia APRN Prescriptive Authority. He is a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner and holds certifications in Occupational Hearing Conservation, Occupational Safety and Health and Spirometry Screening.

The West Virginia Future of Nursing Coalition is a 501c3 non-profit coalition of diverse stakeholders focused on building a culture of health by strengthening and expanding nursing practice, education and leadership.