The Clock is Ticking on Gauley Season at Adventures on the Gorge

That ticking sound you hear is “Gauley Season” approaching.

When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opens the flood gates at West Virginia’s Summersville Dam on seven weekends in September and October the result is some of the best rafting in the world with 97 rapids Class III and above, including nine Class V.

“The energy level just goes through the roof every year when the ‘Beast of the East’ is running,” said Dave Arnold, co-founder and senior vice president of strategic partnerships for of Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG), the leading whitewater outfitter in the mid-Atlantic region. “Between a high number of repeat visitors and rafters who have heard and read about the Gauley, you can feel the excitement.”

Release dates this year are Sept. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-8, 14-15 and 21-22.

The stretch of the Gauley River popular with rafters is 25 miles long and is commonly rafted in two sections called the Upper Gauley and Lower Gauley. Many rafters opt to run the Upper and Lower Gauley on successive days.

Because the flows are controlled, rafters are assured of consistent water levels throughout the season. As the season progresses and air temperatures begin to cool, however, water temperatures actually rise as warmer water from closer to the lake’s surface is the last to be drained.

The river canyons also become more colorful as Gauley Season progresses. With more than 50 tree species covering 80 percent of the state, West Virginia is awash in reds, yellows and browns culminating in peak foliage in mid-October along the Gauley River.

Gauley Season concludes Sunday, Oct. 22, the day after the hugely popular Bridge Day celebration featuring BASE jumpers diving, catapulting and hurling themselves from the 876-foot New River Gorge Bridge. Many rafters choose to spend the weekend by rafting the Lower New River during Bridge Day followed by a day on the Lower Gauley River.

Gauley Season Packages

AOTG offers several packages for rafters who want to experience the “Beast of the East.” AOTG offers accommodations for every budget and style, including campgrounds, rustic cabins, luxury cabins and private homes. With two lounges and multiple dining options, the resort’s campus is the center of activity and a gathering place as rafters compare notes after a day on the river.

Examples of rafting packages include the Upper Gauley 2-Night, Lower Gauley 2-Night and Gauley Reverse 2-Night. Additionally, some rafters choose to run both stretches as part of the Gauley Marathon 2-Night while others will take on the Upper Gauley twice in one day as part of the Double Upper Gauley 1-Day 2-Night package.

Canyon Doors Camping

One of AOTG’s more popular options features is a two-day Upper and Lower Gauley rafting experience broken up by camping at Canyon Doors, a permanent campground on the river featuring a wood-fired hot tub, hot showers, bathrooms and gourmet meals prepared by an expedition chef.

Throughout the season AOTG will offer discounts such as Gauley Manic Mondays on the three most popular trips, Gauley Double Upper Fridays for those seeking to maximize their thrills and Gauley Deal Days for trips as low as $99 per person.