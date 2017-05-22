Clear Mountain Bank’s Whetsell to Serve as Board President of Boys & Girls Club of Morgantown

Bryan Whetsell, branch manager of Clear Mountain Bank’s Suncrest office, has been elected to serve as president of the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Morgantown.

Whetsell has been with Clear Mountain Bank since 2015. A native of Petersburg, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from West Virginia University. Whetsell is also active with Habitat for Humanity and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

As board president, Whetsell will oversee the organization’s programs and serve as liaison between the board and the staff. He will be responsible for raising funds and supporting the organization’s resource development efforts. One of his immediate goals is seeking sponsors for the club’s summer program. They are in need of 23 scholarships at $461 each. The scholarships are for students that live in a household earning less than $20,000 a year.

“The Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club is an integral part of our community. The Club provides excellent educational and social programs for our youth with proven results. I am honored to represent such a terrific asset to our youth and community,” states Whetsell.

The Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club of Morgantown is dedicated to offering programs and services to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. The Club services most of the schools in Morgantown and all of the high schools. For more information, visit https://www.mbgclub.org.

Whetsell can be reached at Clear Mountain Bank’s Suncrest office at 1085 Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown at 304.777.4000 or email bwhetsell@clearmountainbank.com.

Clear Mountain Bank is a locally-owned and managed community bank serving north-central West Virginia and western Maryland. Clear Mountain Bank offers a comprehensive array of banking services. The company is a leader in providing electronic banking services, including mobile banking and remote deposit. Additional information is available at www.clearmountainbank.com.