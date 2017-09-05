Clear Mountain Bank Welcomes Haines to its Suncrest Office

Clear Mountain Bank welcomes Jane Haines back full-time at its Suncrest location. With more than 27 years’ experience in mortgage lending and retail banking, Haines’ reputation is built on providing sound lending advice and outstanding customer service.

Haines will assist customers with purchases, refinances, construction loans and more. She is also available to meet with and educate consumers on the various mortgage products and programs available to them.

“We’re excited to have Jane back to full-time status as part of our Suncrest team! Her years of mortgage lending experience will be a tremendous benefit to our customers in the Suncrest area,” said David M. Thomas, president & CEO. “Jane will be able to provide our customers with quick, local mortgage decisions. Her experience in mortgage loans and lending, along with her familiarity with the Morgantown area will greatly benefit our customers.”

Haines can be reached at Clear Mountain Bank’s Suncrest office at 1085 Van Voorhis Road, Suite 150 in Morgantown or by phone at 304-282.1555 or email jhaines@clearmountainbank.com.