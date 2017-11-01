Clear Mountain Bank Plans Week-Long Celebration in Honor of Veterans Day

Clear Mountain Bank officials have announced plans for week-long activities and promotions from November 6th through November 11th, in honor of local veterans and their families.

Veterans will be eligible for special discounts throughout the week at all Clear Mountain Bank locations. Discounts include reduced interest rates on personal loans and VA mortgage loans, reduced closing costs on mortgages and free patriotic checks with new checking accounts.

Clear Mountain Bank will also host flag-raising ceremonies at two of its office locations on Friday, November 10th. All ceremonies are open to the public. The schedule is:

9:00 AM

Flag detail by Morgantown VFW Post 548

Performance by Mountaineer Middle School Orchestra

Pierpont Centre Office at 102 Venture Drive, Morgantown, WV 26508

10:00 AM

Flag detail by American Legion Proctor Kildow Post 71

Performance by Crellin Elementary School Choir

Oakland Office at 12730 Garrett Highway, Oakland, MD 21550

Clear Mountain Bank is a locally-owned and managed community bank serving north-central West Virginia and western Maryland. Clear Mountain Bank offers a comprehensive array of banking services. The company is a leader in providing electronic banking services, including mobile banking and remote deposit. Additional information is available at www.clearmountainbank.com.