Clear Mountain Bank Hires Shea Peck as Mortgage Loan Specialist

Clear Mountain Bank has hired Shea Peck as a mortgage loan specialist at the bank’s Bridgeport office in Harrison County. In her position, Peck will assist customers with purchases, refinances, construction loans and more. She is also available to meet with and educate consumers on the various mortgage products and programs available to them.

Peck brings to Clear Mountain Bank five years of mortgage banking experience, including serving as a loan officer and a loan processor. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Duquesne University, where she received a full athletic scholarship as a member of the women’s basketball team. Peck resides in the Bridgeport area and has been active with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re pleased to have Shea as part of our mortgage team at our expanding Bridgeport office,” said David M. Thomas, president & CEO. “Shea will be able to provide our customers with quick, local mortgage decisions. Her experience in mortgage loans and processing, along with her familiarity with the Bridgeport area will greatly benefit our customers.”

Peck can be reached at Clear Mountain Bank’s Bridgeport office at 320 Southview Drive, Suite 101, or by phone at 304-848-4100 or email speck@clearmountainbank.com.