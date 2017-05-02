Clear Mountain Bank Hires Kim Dobrzynski as Director of Marketing

Clear Mountain Bank has hired Kim Dobrzynski as its director of marketing. In her position, Dobrzynski will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the marketing, advertising and public relations functions for the bank and its branch locations.

Dobrzynski brings to Clear Mountain Bank more than 17 years of experience in marketing, advertising, public relations and event planning. A native of New Jersey, she has relocated to Preston County. She graduated from Alliance College with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and English. She formerly served on the marketing committee for the Burlington County (N.J.) Regional Chamber of Commerce and the ASGroup Marketing Mastermind Committee.

“We’re fortunate to add Kim to our team at Clear Mountain Bank,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO. “She possesses a wealth of marketing and advertising experience, which will benefit our company, our customers and our community.”

Dobrzynski is located at Clear Mountain Bank’s Bruceton Mills office and can be reached at 304.379.2265 or email kdobrzynski@clearmountainbank.com.