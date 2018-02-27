Classroom Named for Great Gala Donor WesBanco

For four straight years, WesBanco has supported higher education by sponsoring West Liberty University’s annual Great Gala fundraiser. In gratitude for this consistent and significant support, WLU has named a classroom in its honor.

“We are pleased to name a classroom in the Gary E. West College of Business in honor of our title sponsor, WesBanco. The Great Gala is an elegant evening that recognizes the mutually beneficial relationship between the University and the surrounding community and we thank WesBanco for supporting its far-reaching goal of providing more degrees for our region,” said Dr. Stephen Greiner, WLU president.

Located in Main Hall, one of the busiest buildings on campus, the WesBanco Classroom now sports a bronze naming plaque just outside its doorway.

“We are honored to have a classroom in the Gary E. West College of Business named after our company. We enjoy our partnership with West Liberty University and feel that the Great Gala is one of the area’s premier annual events. Supporting the education of our future leaders is something that we, and the University take seriously. To be recognized for this investment is very much appreciated,” said President Todd Clossin, WesBanco’s CEO.

Designed as a theme party with a purpose, the Great Gala’s motif this spring is the 1964 British Invasion and it will take place April 28, 2018. Proceeds will go toward the university’s technological needs.

“This year’s Gala supports the next phase of the University technology plan, focusing on capital needs that integrate with our high-tech infrastructure,” explained Vice President of Institutional Advancement Jason Koegler.

Last summer, WLU embarked on a nearly $1 million campus-wide technology infrastructure update. The Alcatel-Lucent equipment includes state-of-the art data access points in all public buildings. Fortinet network security was added to provide end-to-end, wired and wireless security.

“We are so thankful to WesBanco for leading the way with sponsorships yet again,” Koegler added. “Last year, we enjoyed the support of more than 45 corporate and individual sponsors and a waiting list of guests and WesBanco’s support is a big part of our success.”

According to Koegler, the first seven Galas raised more than $250,000 for scholarships, capital improvements and other university initiatives.

Those interested in supporting WLU’s Great Gala 2018 are encouraged to contact Koegler soon via email at jkoegler@westliberty.edu.

Held in Oglebay Resort’s Glessner Auditorium, the Great Gala includes an exquisite meal, open bar and music. This spring the music is by the band Beatlemania Magic, a national touring tribute band honoring the Beatles. Decorations will copy the mid-1960 pop culture.

To learn more about the event, visit the Great Gala webpage or call 304-336-8888.