Chris Hoffman to Serve as Executive Director of the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital

Chris Hoffman has been named the Executive Director of the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH).

Hoffman received his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Kentucky. His healthcare experience include Director of Marketing and Planning at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, KY, and most recently serving 15 years as the Chief Operating Officer at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY.

Hoffman can be reached at 304.399.6670 or contact him by email at Chris.Hoffman@chhi.org.