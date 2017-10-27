CHH Earns American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline® Accreditation

Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation.

The accreditation program — sponsored by the American Heart Association and the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care —recognizes centers that meet or exceed quality of care measures for people experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), in which blood flow is completely blocked to a portion of the heart.

Cabell Huntington Hospital participated in onsite accreditation reviews with specialists from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. As a result, CHH will display the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline ® Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation certification mark.

“We are thoroughly committed to providing our patients the highest quality cardiac care centered on current scientific research,” said Shawn Bastin, director of Cardiac and Rehabilitation Services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation has highlighted our accomplishments and enhances the overall treatment and care for our patients.”

The American Heart Association’s overall goal for Mission: Lifeline® Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation is to significantly reduce cardiac death in patients by teaching the public to recognize and react to early symptoms of a heart attack, reduce the time it takes to receive life-saving treatment and increase the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment administered.

For more information about the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline® Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation, visit www.heart.org/missionlifeline or http://www.scpc.org.