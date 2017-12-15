Charleys Philly Steaks Opening at Huntington Mall

Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in The World, is opening its first Huntington-area location at the Huntington Mall on December 18, 2017.

For more than 30 years, Charleys Philly Steaks has been serving up its famous Philly Cheesesteaks made with 100% USDA Choice Beef or 100% All-White Meat Chicken and fresh toppings, grilled-to-order the Charleys way, along with loaded Gourmet Fries and all-natural Lemonades.

“We’re thrilled to bring our always made-fresh-to-order food into the Huntington market” said Director of Marketing, David Kusz. “Huntington Mall is the third location in our system with our extended menu of all-white meat, hand-battered Chicken Fingers alongside our famous grilled-fresh Cheesesteaks. We first launched the menu last year, and have found great success in this growing segment.”

The Huntington Mall location will officially open its doors on Monday, December 18, and can be found near the East entrance by Macys. The first 20 customers to visit Charleys Philly Steaks at Huntington Mall on opening day, December 18, beginning at 10 a.m. will receive one year’s worth of free meals (52 small Philly Cheesesteak combos or three-piece Chicken Finger combos).

Charleys Philly Steaks has almost 600 locations across the world, with four locations in West Virginia.