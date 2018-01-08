Charleston WV Restaurant Week Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary

Make your reservations! Charleston Restaurant Week, in its fifth year, will be held Jan. 29 through Feb. 3, 2018. Participating restaurants include: Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille, Laury’s, Block, Tidewater Grill , Leonoro’s Spaghetti House, The Chop House, Bistro at the Barge, Celsius, Bluegrass Kitchen, Ichiban, Adventures Bar and Grill, B&D Gastropub, South Hills Market, Bridge Road Bistro, Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, Bricks and Barrels, Soho’s At Capitol Market, Su Tei, and Paterno’s At The Park. New additions this year include Black Sheep Burrito & Brews at the Brewery, Bistro at the Barge, and Sam’s Uptown Café.

Charleston Restaurant Week brings together residents of Charleston, visitors to the area, and this year, 21 independently-owned restaurants. Charleston Restaurant Week has become one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in Charleston and presents a chance to enjoy local cuisine and specialty menus at a single price point: a three-course dinner for $30.

In past years, restaurants have booked up for the entire week, and as always, reservations are strongly encouraged. Charleston Restaurant Week has reported serving more than 10,000 meals each year, exceeding $500,000 annually in revenue from meals, bar sales, gratuity and incidentals. Since its inception, Charleston Restaurant Week has generated $1.5 million into the local economy during an otherwise slow time of the year for the service industry.

Six restaurants have participated all five years of the event: Bluegrass Kitchen, Ichiban, South Hills Market, Bridge Road Bistro, Soho’s at Capitol Market, and Paterno’s at the Park. They are being recognized as the “Five Timers Club,” and will receive a special designation for their status.

Three restaurants, normally closed on Monday for service industry workers, will be open for Charleston Restaurant Week, and all restaurants will create their three-course menus within the next week. Many restaurants will feature longtime favorites, while others will test creative boundaries with new dishes. Diners are encouraged to use #CWVRestWeek in their social posts.