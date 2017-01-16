Charleston Ballet Partners With Clay Center to Bring Swan Lake to Charleston

The Charleston Ballet and the Clay Center, will present the most popular of all the classical ballets, SWAN LAKE.

SWAN LAKE is the most enduring and well-known of all the classical works. This full-length ballet will be presented to the familiar Tchaikovsky score.

The ballet tells the story of Prince Siegfried who encounters a beautiful princess, Odette, who embodies a woman for a brief time due to a spell cast over her by the evil Von Rothbart. Only his declaration of true love will save her from the spell that keeps her a swan.

The Charleston Ballet will be joined by dancers from the Columbia Classical Ballet from South Carolina to perform this timeless piece. The company was founded by Radenko Pavlovich in 1991. Columbia Classical Ballet is considered a top regional ballet company presenting international talent.

Tickets can be purchased online at theclaycenter.org, the Clay Center Box Office, or over the phone at 304-561-3570. SWAN LAKE will be performed on February 17, 2017 at 7:30 pm and February 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Clay Center’s Maier Foundation Performance Hall.

Tickets are only $27 for adults and $22 for students and seniors if purchased in advanced. At the door the tickets will be $32 for adults and $27 for students and seniors.

The Charleston Ballet is a nonprofit organization for arts and entertainment that was chartered in 1956 under the direction of Andre Van Damme. The troupe is now under the direction of Kim Pauley, protégé of the late Van Damme. For more information, please visit www.thecharlestonballet.com, contact Kristen Young at (304) 342-6541, or send an email to staff@thecharlestonballet.com.