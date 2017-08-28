Charleston Attorney Selected for Membership for the Global Who’s Who of Top Lawyers

Charleston, West Virginia based attorney, Charles R. “Rusty” Webb of the Webb Law Centre, PLLC, has been selected for membership for the Global Who’s Who of Top Lawyers.

The Global Who’s Who of Top Lawyers recognizes Executives and Professionals for their accomplishments and contributions to the global marketplace. The Global Who’s Who represents thousands of men and women who have demonstrated hard work, dedication, and perseverance necessary to achieve success and upward mobility.

Rusty Webb is a personal injury lawyer with 30 years of experience helping clients throughout West Virginia. He handles personal injury cases on a contingency basis, so clients can get legal representation with no obligation to pay legal fees unless they receive a recovery.