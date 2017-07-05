Charleston Attorney Receives Recognition of Thirty Year BAR Membership

Charleston, West Virginia based attorney, Charles R. “Rusty” Webb of the Webb Law Centre, PLLC, has been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell for having been a member of the BAR since 1987.

Martindale-Hubbell is an impartial third-party legal organization recognizing excellence of practitioners in the field. Mr. Webb received this award as a congratulatory reminder of his accomplishment and its testament to the unflinching thirty-years of service to the State of West Virginia by Mr. Webb.

Rusty Webb is a personal injury and divorce attorney with 30 years of experience helping clients throughout West Virginia. He handles personal injury cases on a contingency basis, so clients can get legal representation with no obligation to pay legal fees unless they receive a recovery.

For additional information you may contact Charles R. “Rusty” Webb at The Webb Law Firm, PLLC, 716 Lee Street, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25301; by e-mail at rusty@rustywebb.com; by telephone 304-344-WEBB (9322); or statewide toll free at 1-888-344-WEBB (9322).