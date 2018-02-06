Charleston Attorney Earns Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion Silver Award

Charleston, West Virginia based attorney, Charles R. “Rusty” Webb of the Webb Law Centre, PLLC, earns Martindale-Hubbell’s Silver Client Champion award,

Martindale-Hubbell’s Silver Client Champion award is earned based on the number of clients who have highly recommended an attorney. Less than 1% of attorneys have achieved Martindale-Hubbell’s newest award, making Rusty Webb part of an elite group. This award showcases Rusty’s approach and commitment to the best in client service.

Rusty Webb is a personal injury and divorce attorney with 30 years of experience helping clients throughout West Virginia. He handles personal injury cases on a contingency basis, so clients can get legal representation with no obligation to pay legal fees unless they receive a recovery.

For additional information you may contact Charles R. “Rusty” Webb at The Webb Law Firm, PLLC, 716 Lee Street, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25301; by e-mail at rusty@rustywebb.com; by telephone 304-344-WEBB (9322); or statewide toll free at 1-888-344-WEBB (9322).