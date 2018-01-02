Charleston Attorney Chosen for Expert Network’s Distinguished Lawyer Designation

Charleston, West Virginia based attorney, Charles R. “Rusty” Webb of the Webb Law Centre, PLLC, has been chosen to receive the Distinguished Lawyer Designation from the Expert Network. According to the organization, only the top 3% of American lawyers receive this designation.

The Expert Network is dedicated to identifying select individuals whose contributions, experiences, and perspectives deserve recognition. It is an invitation only professional network for top rated professionals.

Rusty Webb is a personal injury and divorce attorney with 30 years of experience helping clients throughout West Virginia. He handles personal injury cases on a contingency basis, so clients can get legal representation with no obligation to pay legal fees unless they receive a recovery.

For additional information you may contact Charles R. “Rusty” Webb at The Webb Law Firm, PLLC, 716 Lee Street, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25301; by e-mail at rusty@rustywebb.com; by telephone 304-344-WEBB (9322); or statewide toll free at 1-888-344-WEBB (9322).