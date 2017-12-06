Charleston Area Hotel Gets Ready for a Transformation

The Wingate by Wyndham Charleston, part of the locally-owned and operated Monarch Family of Hotels, today announces plans to start a phased renovation of its entire property in preparation of its brand change to a Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott. The hotel, which was built in 1998 as a Wingate, will convert to the Marriott brand in late 2018.

The transformation will start in early 2018 and will include expanding to 95 rooms, to include 10 suites. The fitness center will be expanded and outdoor space and Corner Market will be added. The hotel’s décor and new façade will also have a modern contemporary look, which models after the Fairfield Inn & Suites brand and Monarch Family of Hotels’ style. Hotel rooms will be completely upgraded as well, including new furniture and bathrooms. Meeting spaces and public areas will receive a modern upgraded look.

“We are very excited to kick off these renovations and expand our relationship with the Marriott brand family. Everything gets touched, we will be a brand-new upgraded property for our guests.” said Georgette Rashid George, Monarch Family of Hotels CEO. “Joining the Marriott brand family in Charleston is a great opportunity for our hotel as well as a great addition to the market. Marriott’s rewards program is one of the strongest in the world and the select service hotel will continue to offer free breakfast, Wi-Fi and other services that are part of the Fairfield Inn and Suites model.”

The hotel is part of Monarch Family of Hotels, which includes the Hampton Inn Southridge, Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West and Wingate by Wyndham (soon to be Fairfield Inn & Suites Charleston) as well as the Charleston Conference Center. The hotels and Conference Center offer options for every type of travel, meeting and event and every clients’ needs.